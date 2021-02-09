6.1 tremor leaves minor damages in Davao City, DavSur town

Sunday’s magnitude 6.1 tectonic earthquake that jolted Davao del Sur caused minor damages on several buildings in this city and Bansalan town, officials said.

In a phone interview Monday, Bansalan Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (MDRRMO) officer Jesil Jaum said the tremor that struck 6 kilometers southwest of neighboring Magsaysay town damaged three houses.

“One house which is partially damaged in 2019 is now totally damaged and a formerly totally damaged house in 2019 but retrofitted was partially damaged,” Jaum told the Philippine News Agency (PNA).

Jaum said the barangay hall in Rizal village also sustained cracks.

He advised the public not to panic and listen to the advisories relayed by their office.

On the other hand, 45 individuals composed of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) patients and health workers from this city were evacuated from the University of the Philippines Mindanao (UP) Faculty and Staff Housing- Temporary Treatment and Monitoring Facility (TTMF) after the earthquake.

Col. Alfredo Baloran, chief of Davao City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (CDRRMO), said in a radio interview Sunday that the patients and health workers were transferred to the UP gym for temporary shelter.

The Barangay Mintal Fire Rescue Team immediately said a rapid assessment found minor cracks on schools, overpass, public market, and establishments, and that no major damages were found.

“Based on the report that we gathered from the [Barangay Risk Reduction Management Council] BRRMC on the ground and our respective police stations, they also provide feedback on their assessment on infrastructures. So far, based on their report, no damages are reported. It means that our roads and bridges are still passable,” Baloran said.

The CDRRMO chief also reminded Dabawenyos to remain calm and vigilant during calamities and disasters and follow standard health protocols against the coronavirus disease.

“Don’t panic, because if you do, it could lead you more to an accident. Always stay alert. Look for a safe place to go for evacuation,” Baloran said.