5K Lapu-Lapu fire victims get P5.6-M food, other aid from DSWD

LAPU: Over 5,000 victims of the massive fire that hit a coastal village in this island city last week received a total of PHP5.6 million worth of family food packs and non-food assistance, a social welfare official said Friday. Shalaine Marie Lucero, director of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) - Central Visayas, said the relief operations for the disaster-affected residents of Sta. Maria of Barangay Pusok took place on two occasions this week. She said among the goods delivered were 1,098 ten-liter bottles of water, 1,098 sleeping kits, and 2,196 malong (wrap-around garments). The DSWD also distributed 4,622 family food packs. As per DSWD-7 record, the affected families reached 2,202 or 5,151 individuals who are temporarily sheltered at Pusok Elementary School and Pusok Recreation Center in the same barangay. Lapu-Lapu City declared a state of calamity after the huge fire razed more than 600 houses in Barangay Pusok on Dec.12. Apart from the assistance from DSWD-7, the local gove rnment unit (LGU) has provided a total of PHP7.2 million in aid. 'We are still in close coordination with the LGU of Lapu-Lapu City and assured them that the agency has prepared to deliver more augmentation support to the affected families upon assessment and request,' Lucero told the Philippine News Agency. Source: Philippines News Agency