5K crisis-affected E. Visayas families get aid from PNP

Some 4,985 poor families in Eastern Visayas affected by the global health crisis have received food and cash assistance from the Philippine National Police (PNP).

The nationwide effort dubbed “Kapwa Ko, Sagot Ko!” encouraged police officers to adopt an indigent family in their respective areas of responsibility by providing them relief goods and financial assistance enough for at least a week.

Brig. Gen. Bernabe Balba, PNP Eastern Visayas regional director, said the initiative began on March 31 and is expected to help more deserving families amid the community quarantine aimed at preventing the spread of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

“We understand how difficult living is nowadays in these back-breaking moments. We sympathize with the community, especially those who have less income to sustain their daily needs,” Balba said in a statement on Monday.

Balba said their personnel are not only dedicated to safeguarding the communities but also making initiatives to ease the burden of some families adversely affected by the pandemic.

“We are doing our best to battle this faceless enemy,” he said.

Since the spread of Covid-19 in the country, a total of 274 checkpoints across the region have been established to control the movement of people and the spread of the virus.

The PNP regional health service unit here has administered anti-pneumonia shot to some 3,000 uniformed personnel and volunteers assigned on the front lines, including the Army and those from the Bureau of Fire Protection.

To date, the PNP in the region has no case of infected police personnel.

Source: Philippines News Agency