﻿5K checkpoints net over 2,300 Comelec gun ban violators: Año

More than 2,300 persons have been apprehended since the start of the Commission on Elections (Comelec) gun ban in January, Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Eduardo Año said.

In a prerecorded Talk to the People with President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday night, Año said a total of 2,345 persons were arrested and 13,895 firearms surrendered as of April 5.

“Nakikita po dito sa ating mga datos na buo ang dedikasyon ng ating kapulisan na pagtibayin ang kaayusan at kaligtasan ng ating mga kababayan habang papalapit ang araw ng eleksiyon (Based on our data, we can see the dedication of our police force to maintain peace and order as well as safety of the public as the election approaches),’’ he said.

Over 39,000 police officers are deployed in the 5,104 checkpoints nationwide to maintain law and order as the campaign period leading to the May 9 polls heats up.

The Comelec prohibits the unauthorized bearing, carrying, or transporting of firearms and deadly weapons outside residences, businesses, and public places, based on the poll body’s Resolution No. 10728. The gun ban is in effect until June 8.

Arrest of illegal drug personalities

In the same briefing, Año also reported that authorities arrested 1,091 illegal drug personalities and seized PHP28,769,991 worth of these substances in the 744 operations conducted from March 27 to April 2

Only one death was recorded in the anti-illegal drug operation while 81 individuals surrendered.

Granular lockdown

With Covid-19 cases remaining low, Año said only 16 areas have been placed under granular lockdown nationwide, with 11 located in the National Capital Region.

This was up from the previous 11 areas placed under granular lockdown, implemented to prevent a surge of coronavirus cases.

Source: Philippines News Agency