5G NETWORK COVERAGE IN NEGERI SEMBILAN NOW AT 53 PER CENT – TEO

The 5G network in Negeri Sembilan has reached almost 53 percent coverage of populated areas (COPA) with 131 communication infrastructures completed by the telecommunications industry.

Deputy Communications and Digital Minister Teo Nie Ching said the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) in collaboration with the telecommunications industry had identified and planned a total of 207 5G sites to be developed in the state this year.

"The target is by the end of this year, we expect to reach 80 per cent 5G coverage for populated areas,” she told reporters after the ‘Kita MADANI’ programme organised by the Negeri Sembilan Information Department at the Sri Sikamat Senior Citizen Activity Centre near here.

Teo said in terms of 4G coverage, the state will reach 99 per cent COPA by the end of this year with only 27 communication infrastructures still in the process of being implemented under the Jalinan Digital Negara (Jendela) project.

Meanwhile, in her speech, Teo said that with better coverage, the public also needed to be more careful, especially in the use of social media platforms, to avoid becoming victims of online fraud.

"If you are an Internet user, you risk becoming a victim of online fraud, that's why digital literacy is a very important skill, I advise you not to share personal information such as your home address and identity card on social media because this virtual world is borderless," she said.

She said the role played by the ministry’s agencies in providing education to the community, especially the elderly, was crucial, as the group was also at risk of becoming a victim of scams, causing huge losses.

Earlier, Teo held a working visit to meet with the ministry’s staff in the state at the Tuanku Muhammad Broadcasting Complex.

Teo in her address called on KKD departments and agencies to play a crucial role in combating the spread of fake news and hate speech to ensure peace and harmony in the country.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency