5G data traffic up 24x in February: Globe

Mobile network provider Globe Telecom (Globe) reported a significant increase in 5G data traffic in February, 24 times the data traffic back in September last year.

In a statement on Tuesday, Globe said data traffic reached 416.76 terabytes (TB) in February after recent network upgrades resulted in more 5G sites and the availability of “affordable” devices compatible with the technology.

“5G’s unbeatable speeds and almost real-time latency opens a world of countless possibilities that Filipinos can look forward to more and more areas are transformed into 5G-powered smart cities, delivering new experiences in retail, entertainment, gaming, and healthcare,” Globe said.

Since Globe’s launch of 5G for mobile in 2020 and 5G ‘AirFiber’ for home use in 2019, it said about 82 percent of Metro Manila is now covered by its 5G network.

“Continuous expansion is being done in key areas nationwide driven by the demand of the public for better connectivity,” Globe said.

These developments, it said, have resulted in the Philippines taking the lead in improvements in 5G technology vs. 4G compared to the rest of the world when it comes to video experience-given a 40 percent score by international analytics firm Opensignal.

“The country bested Thailand which placed second to the Philippines, posting a 29 percent boost while Hong Kong showed an improvement of 14 percent,” Globe said.

Based on data from Opensignal, the Philippines currently ranks second in 5G download speed improvement with 117 Megabits per second (Mbps), 10.1 times the speed of 4G.

As of February, Globe’s 5G network covers 960 locations in the National Capital Region and 240 areas in Visayas and Mindanao