599 more recover from Covid: DOH

The overall recoveries among Filipinos with coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) reached 604,905 or 77.2 percent of the total confirmed cases after 599 new survivors were recorded on Saturday.

A total of 12,576 new infections were also logged by the Department of Health (DOH), jacking up the active cases to 165,715 or 21.1 percent of the case count since March 2020.

In its latest bulletin, the DOH also reported 103 new fatalities caused by Covid-19, raising the death toll to 13,423 or 1.71 percent of the total cases.

The reason for the 12,576 new active cases was not known but on Friday, the DOH explained that the day’s infection tally reached 15,310 because it failed to add the 3,709 cases that should have been reported on Wednesday.

“On March 31, 2021, the DOH reported only 6,128 new cases due to CovidKaya system issue. After system checks, validation and deduplication were made, 3,709 additional cases were confirmed. These cases were added to today’s cases, thus totaling to 15,310,” it said.

To date, the confirmed number of cases since the start of the pandemic is 784,043.

Of the active cases, the DOH said 96.5 percent have mild symptoms, 2.2 percent are asymptomatic, 0.3 are moderate, 0.5 percent in critical condition, and 0.5 percent are severe.

Bed capacity

Around 60 percent of the total 1,900 intensive care unit (ICU) beds allocated for Covid-19 patients nationwide are being utilized. Also occupied was 47 percent of the 13,500 isolation beds and 49 percent of the 6,000 ward beds for these cases.

In Metro Manila, on the other hand, 80 percent of the 700 ICU beds, 72 percent of the 3,800 isolation beds, and 59 percent of the 2,200 ward beds are in use.

At least 43 percent of the 2,000 ventilators dedicated for Covid-19 patients are also being utilized across the Philippines.

To help stop the rapid spread of Covid-19, the DOH reminded the public to stay at home if there is no essential reason to go out.

“We also advise everyone to immediately reach out to our Barangay Health Emergency Response Teams (BHERTS) or to our One Hospital Command Center at the onset of any symptom,” it said.

Source: Philippines News Agency