﻿57K vax doses for kids arrive in NorMin

The first batch of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) vaccine, numbering 57,000 doses, has arrived at the Laguindingan Airport in Misamis Oriental and will be exclusively used for children aged 5 to 11.

In a statement Saturday, Dr. David Mendoza, Department of Health – Northern Mindanao’s (DOH-10) local health support division chief, said the Pfizer vaccine doses have been transported to the DOH-10’s storage facility.

DOH-10 assistant director Dr. Ellenieta Gamolo earlier said the initial doses of Pfizer vaccine will be used for the first whole week of the vaccination drive for children.

The 5 to 11 age group vaccination in the region will start on Monday, February 14.

In Cagayan de Oro, it will be held at SM Downtown Premier and JR Borja General Hospital.

It will also be launched at Centrio Ayala Mall and St. Augustine Metropolitan Cathedral grounds the next day, February 15.

Gamolo said the DOH-10 has planned to launch a two-day vaccination for kids per week.

“We were told not to mix the pedia(tric) and the older population because it will be hard for us if their vaccines will be interchanged. The vaccines for pedia are very specific,” she said.

Aside from the vaccination sites, she also said they will also conduct a vaccination rollout for children aged 5 to 11 years inside classrooms.

They are working on the master list of enrolled students in coordination with the Department of Education-10.

Camiguin rollout

Meanwhile, the vaccination of children in Camiguin will begin on February 16.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Gretchen Cabalang earlier said Camiguin General Hospital will be the vaccination site for pediatric vaccination.

She said to be prioritized are children and dependents of healthcare workers and hospital staff, and those with medical conditions such as metabolic disorders, congenital heart disease, tuberculosis, kidney problems, and other comorbidities.

Dr. Carmela Macarayan of the Camiguin General Hospital said children with comorbidities such as asthma or diagnosed with cancer are advised to consult their pediatrician or attending physician first before inoculation.

Camiguin Vaccine Czar Conrado F. Odchigue said parents or accompanying guardians must present a copy of the child’s birth certificate indicating their age, medical certificate from their pediatrician, child’s school ID, and the accompanying adult’s valid ID.

