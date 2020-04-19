571 more Filipino seafarers from Florida arrive in Manila

The Department of Foreign Affairs on Sunday said it has breached the 16,000-mark of repatriated seafarers as two consecutive flights carrying a total of 571 Filipino crew of Norwegian Breakaway were brought home from Orlando, Florida to Manila.

Implementing the stringent quarantine protocol, DFA said the repatriates underwent thorough health inspection by the Bureau of Quarantine upon disembarkation.

They will be subjected to 14-day facility-based quarantine as certified to by the Department of Health.

DFA said with the Philippine Embassy in Washington DC and the local manning agency at the forefront, this batch of repatriation continues to reflect the whole-of-government approach as DFA Office of the Undersecretary for Migrant Workers’ Affairs (OUMWA) and its major partner agencies, DOH, Overseas Workers Welfare Administration and the Department of Transportation, remain united towards bringing home distressed OFWs brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Norwegian Cruise Lines paid for the chartered flights while the CF Sharp, the local manning agency of Norwegian Breakaway, provided land transportation to bring the repatriates to their assigned DOH-approved and inspected quarantine facilities.

The repatriates will remain under close monitoring of their manning agency and DOH.

Source: Philipines News Agency