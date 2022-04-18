﻿56 PMA cadets train onboard Navy ships

Some 56 midshipmen cadets of the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) Class of 2022 have trained onboard four ships of the Philippine Navy’s Offshore Combat Force (OCF) over the weekend.

From April 15 to 17, the cadets who will serve in the Navy after graduation, visited offshore patrol vessels BRP Gregorio Del Pilar (PS-15), BRP Ramon Alcaraz (PS-16), and missile frigates BRP Jose Rizal (FF-150) and BRP Antonio Luna (FF-151).

In a Facebook post of the BRP Antonio Luna Sunday, the shipboard familiarization tour is part of the cadets’ orientation program in the OCF.

“These midshipmen cadets will be graduating next month and will be commissioned in the service of the Philippine Navy. Needless to say, these future Ensigns will be the next junior officers in various Philippine Navy units — especially in the primary fighting force at sea, OCF,” the post read.

The crew of the four ships, stationed at South Harbor, Manila and Subic Bay Freeport Zone, Olongapo City, Zambales, crafted a joint training program designed for the cadets.

The training includes shipboard tours, lectures on introduction to naval warfare and Jose Rizal class frigates’ sensors and weapons capability, firefighting capability demonstration, viewing of audio-visual presentations, sharing of personal experiences as a naval officer, and other extracurricular activities.

Source: Philippines News Agency