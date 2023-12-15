56 passengers booked in PAL’s new Laoag-Cebu route

LAOAG: Fifty-six passengers from Cebu landed at Laoag International Airport in Ilocos Norte on the inaugural Philippine Airlines flight on Friday. Ilocos Norte Governor Matthew Joseph Manotoc and the Ilocos Norte Tourism and Investment Offices welcomed the visitors of the 2 1/2-hour direct flight via an 86-seater De Havilland Dash 8 400 NG aircraft. 'This is a momentous event and we are very excited because we will open up our small and humble province of Ilocos Norte to the central and southern Philippines,' Manotoc said in a simple program at the airport's arrival area where guests were greeted with sumptuous snacks and dance performances. Until Dec. 19, the passengers from Cebu will be toured around the province. The province will also stage "Himala sa Buhangin," a music and arts festival at the Paoay sand dunes. Manotoc said Ilocos Norte has 'hidden gems" that include Badoc Island, a white-sand, virgin beach Island in Badoc town; and the Solsona-Apayao road, which offers a scenic view of lush greener y, Cordillera mountain range, and at times, a sea of clouds. 'I'd like to always say that we are the only province in the Philippines that can offer a slice of Dubai, a slice of dunes, of Boracay in our white-sand beach in Pagudpud, and a slice of Baguio in Solsona-Apayao road,' he said. PAL president and chief operating officer Stanley Ng expressed hopes that the brand-new route will open up a new market for tourists and business travellers, both local and international. He said the new Cebu-Laoag-Cebu flight will be available twice a week, every Tuesdays and Fridays. The Cebu-Laoag flight leaves 7:35 a.m. and Laoag-Cebu at 10:25 a.m. Source: Philippines News Agency