55 hospital workers in Bataan positive for coronavirus

The chief of the government-run Bataan General Hospital and Medical Center (BGHMC) here said on Tuesday that 55 of their workers tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) and the number is still expected to rise once laboratory tests are released.

Latest report showed there are 81 confirmed Covid-19 cases in the province with 15 recovered and four dead.

“Nakalulungkot man pong sabihin nitong mga nakaraang araw, biglaan ang pagtaas ng bilang ng confirmed positive health workers sa BGHMC dahil halos sabay-sabay na lumabas ang resulta ng confirmatory test na isinagawa sa kanila (It is sad to say that in the past days, the number of confirmed positive Covid-19 health workers at BGHMC abruptly increased because the results of their confirmatory tests were released simultaneously),” Dr. Glory Baltazar said in a statement.

She said hospital workers who reported for work from April 1 to the present have been subjected to laboratory examination.

At present, Baltazar said there are more than 700 hospital health workers who have undergone testing. Of the total number, 230 turned negative while more than 400 are still awaiting results.

“Ang patuloy na tumitingin sa mga Covid cases ay regular at mas madalas ang testing (Those who are continuously looking after Covid-19 cases are tested regularly more often),” the hospital chief said.

Baltazar said contact tracing showed that the spread of Covid–19 at BGHMC started when a male patient underwent emergency surgical procedure on the first week of April.

She said the surgeon was asymptomatic when subjected to Covid-19 test on April 5 but when the result was known on April 10, the doctor was found positive of the virus.

From then on, she said, all with direct contact to health workers confirmed Covid-19 positive and the operated patient underwent testing.

She said the hospital workers were divided into two groups. The first group was composed of those without direct contact with workers who turned positive and with no symptom of the virus. The second group comprised those with direct contact to those who were infected but also without symptom.

She said the hospital workers were further grouped into low, medium and high risk.

Nine hospital workers with mild symptoms were quarantined at the Bataan People’s Center in Balanga City.

Some 100 health workers billeted in hotels continued with their hospital duties because the result of their confirmatory test was negative, she said.

The provincial government under Gov. Albert Garcia has taken care of the food, hotel, transportation and security of all hospital workers, both quarantined and those continuously working.

She also said that BGHMC has no shortage of personal protective equipment, medical supplies and even hospital beds. A 20-bed state-of-the-art mobile hospital was set up in the hospital compound.

Baltazar said 200 doctors, nurses and other hospital staff who were tested negative of the virus and have no direct contact with those confirmed positive continue serving patients at the BGHMC.

