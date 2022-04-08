﻿54K cops to secure travelers for Lent, summer months

Close to 54,000 police officers across the country have been deployed to ensure safe travel for motorists and commuters during the Lenten season and the rest of the summer months, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said on Friday.

PNP spokesperson, Col. Jean Fajardo said 53,989 police officers will ensure peace and order and enforce minimum public health protocols for travelers nationwide.

“So far, we have not monitored any credible threat coming from any local threat(s) group. However, we cannot be complacent, and so we are still conducting continuous intelligence gathering and monitoring to preempt any atrocities that can be planned especially in areas that are known to have the presence of threat groups,” Fajardo said in a phone interview.

Fajardo said the police force is now on heightened alert which means police personnel are not allowed to go on leave.

“I would like to remind our fellow Filipinos planning their trips to our beautiful tourist destinations here in the country to bring along the necessary protection against Covid-19,” she said.

“Just don’t forget the minimum public health safety protocols…Don’t forget to always wear facemasks and practice social distancing wherever you go,” she added.

She also advised those traveling to provinces to secure their houses and refrain from posting their travel plans on social media.

Source: Philippines News Agency