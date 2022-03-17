﻿54 more Pinoy seafarers arrive home from Ukraine

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) has welcomed 54 seafarers who arrived on Monday, the biggest group to come home so far since the start of evacuation and repatriation from war-torn Ukraine.

In a news release issued Tuesday, the DFA said the group consisted of 14 seafarers of MV Bolten Ithaki, seven seafarers of MV Ithaca Prospect, 12 seafarers of MV Polar Star, and 21 seafarers of MV Riva Wind.

The DFA, the Philippine Embassy in Budapest headed by Ambassador Frank Cimafranca and Philippine Honorary Consul Victor Gaina of Chisinau, Moldova, have been monitoring 23 ships that are manned by Filipinos in affected areas.

Two of these, including the Yasa Jupiter and MV Namura Queen, were both hit by shelling in the Black Sea and left a Filipino seafarer hurt.

The latest arrival brings the total number of seafarers repatriated from Ukraine since February 27 to 247 seafarers, while 14 are still expected to arrive on March 15.

The breakdown of Filipino crew members of 15 vessels who have been evacuated or repatriated to the Philippines are as follows: MV S –Breeze, 21; MV Joseph Schulte, 7; MV Star Helena, 31; MV Global Aglaia, 20; MV Key Knight, 21; MV Pavlina, 22; MV Bonita-11, MV Star Laura, 19; MV Rio Grande, 22; MV Puma, 1; MV Polar Star, 19; MV Bolten Ithaki, 14; MV Ithaca Prospect, 7; MV Riva Wind, 21; and MV Marika, 14.

The DFA said it is continuously working towards the evacuation and eventual repatriation of approximately 97 seafarers of the remaining six vessels.

Source: Philippines News Agency