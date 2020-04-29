52 OFWs return home to NegOcc, Bacolod

Some 52 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), who are residents of Negros Occidental and Bacolod City, arrived at the Bredco port here on Tuesday night.

The group was among those stranded in Metro Manila due to travel restrictions as part of the quarantine measures against the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

They traveled on board 2GO Group’s M/V St. Leo the Great, and immediately after arrival, they were ferried by buses to separate quarantine facilities.

Bacolod City Councilor Israel Salanga, chairperson of the Action Team on Returning OFWs (ATRO), said on Wednesday among the arrivals are 28 residents of Bacolod, who were brought to Graciano Lopez Jaena Elementary School, a patient care facility.

He added that they are required to undergo a 14-day mandatory quarantine, and must be tested negative for Covid-19 before they will be allowed to go home.

Salanga said the city government has established a protocol on receiving OFWs, including the preparation of facilities that will house them during the quarantine period.

“The city is committed to strictly observing health protocols on handling returning OFWs,” he added.

The 24 other OFWs, who are from various towns and cities in Negros Occidental, were brought to the Provincial Healing Center, the patient care center managed by the provincial government in E.B. Magalona town.

They will also stay in the facility for the 14-day mandatory quarantine.

Meanwhile, 33 of the 35 OFWs, who arrived in Negros Occidental on April 14, are expected to be released after completing the two-week quarantine at the Provincial Healing Center.

The two others have been tested positive for Covid-19, and were listed as the third and fourth confirmed cases in Negros Occidental.

Patient No. 3 is a 38-year-old man, who traveled from The Netherlands and arrived in the Philippines on March 24. He is a resident of Silay City.

Patient No. 4, a 41-year-old man, arrived in the country from Ireland on March 17. He is from Candoni town.

Source: Philippines News Agency