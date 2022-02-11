﻿52 election gun ban violators arrested in Ilocos Region

The Ilocos Police Regional Office (PRO-1) has arrested 52 gun ban violators from January 9 to February 9.

PRO-1 said of the total number, 37 were nabbed in Pangasinan police, five in La Union police, two in Ilocos Sur police, four in Ilocos Norte police, and another four were apprehended by the Regional Drug Enforcement Unit.

In an interview Thursday, PRO-1 regional director Brig. Gen. Emmanuel Peralta said these accomplishments are just part of PRO-1’s intensified police operations to assure the public it is serious in its campaign especially this election period.

“I ordered our operatives on the ground to intensify police operations against loose and unregistered firearms especially that the election campaign has already started,” he said.

Some 175 firearms were confiscated in the entire region. Of the total number, 83 firearms were confiscated or recovered or surrendered in Pangasinan, 30 firearms in La Union, 38 in Ilocos Sur, 15 in Ilocos Norte, four were surrendered to the Regional Drug Enforcement Unit, and five to the Ilocos Regional Mobile Force Battalion.

A total of 277 assorted firearms were also deposited by gun owners in the region for safekeeping.

“We also assure that our police remain apolitical. I have ordered the reassignment of 87 PRO-1 personnel with relatives vying for a political post and transferred chiefs of police who have been in their post for more than a year to avoid familiarity. Our police personnel were properly deployed to sufficiently man 325 Commission on Elections checkpoints that operate 24 hours a day,” he said.

