52 applicants hired in Pangasinan job fair

MALASIQUI: Fifty-two applicants were hired on the spot during the Independence Day job fair held in a mall in Rosales town, Pangasinan on Wednesday. In an interview, Rosales Public Employment Service Office (PESO) manager Roel Sabado said about 1,678 local job vacancies and 1,873 foreign job slots were offered during the whole-day event at SM City Rosales. "This is to celebrate Filipino resilience," he said. One of those hired immediately was Julius Pacunla, a fresh BS Education graduate who was accepted as a storekeeper of a local business. "It was my first time to apply for a job and I'm grateful for this opportunity," Pacunla said. Sabado noted that although the job fair was held during the country's Independence Day celebration, applicants could continue to apply for the jobs offered during the event through the PESO. During the event, 14 local employers were looking for nurses, customer relations services supervisors, customer relations representatives, sales clerks, sales promoters, plumbers, maso ns, carpenters, painters, electricians, welders, service crew, restaurant managers, store leaders, shift leader, barista, cashiers, baggers, production operators, quality assurance officers, supervisors, and utility staff among others. For the international job vacancies, employers were from Abu Dhabi, Japan, Germany, Brunei, Czech Republic, Austria, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia offering jobs as caregivers, nurses, mechanics, sales staff, factory workers, welders, beauticians, receptionists, service crew, bakers, welders, engineers, and car mechanics, among others. SM public relations officer KJ Santiago, in an interview, said job applicants also availed of the services of the Department of Foreign Affairs, Department of Migrant Workers, National Bureau of Investigation, Pag-IBIG Mutual Fund, Philippine Health Insurance Corp., Philippine Regulatory Commission, Philippine Statistics Authority, and Social Security System. Source: Philippines News Agency