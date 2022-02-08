﻿50K OFWs to get AKAP financial aid next week

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) is set to resume next week the payout of financial assistance to 50,000 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) affected by the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) chief Hans Leo Cacdac on Friday said Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello has ordered to release an initial PHP500 million to pay the applicants of the Abot-Kamay ang Pagtulong (AKAP), a one-off financial assistance given to OFWs worth PHP 10,000.

“We’re working on it now. We’re working on the download. Very soon. My estimate is it will be downloaded next week. We will be able to start the payout,” Cacdac said in a virtual forum.

However, Cacdac said those who will benefit are the workers with pending applications or those who have not received the assistance.

“This is pending is not current (applicants). That was delayed after Bayanihan 2 funds ran out around August last year,” he added.

Meanwhile, the DOLE also reported that a total of 78, 835 applications for the Covid-19 Adjustment Measures Program (CAMP) have been received from companies affected by the declaration of Alert Level 3 in Metro Manila and other areas in the country.

Of the number 30,333 have been approved while those ready for disbursement to the payroll of beneficiaries are over 17,000.

Beneficiaries of CAMP will receive one-time financial assistance amounting to PHP5,000.

Source: Philippines News Agency