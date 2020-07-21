506 patients in Western Visayas recover from Covid-19

A total of 506 or 62 percent of the 810 total confirmed coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases in the region already recovered from the disease, the Department of Health Western Visayas Center for Health Development (DOH-CHD 6) on Tuesday.

In a virtual presser, DOH-CHD 6 spokesperson Dr. Sophia Pulmones said in the past four days, Western Visayas has a big number of recovered cases, the highest was 58 on Monday.

On Tuesday, the region has posted 35 new recoveries and 13 new confirmed cases composed of eight locally stranded individuals (LSIs), four returning overseas Filipinos (ROFs), and one local, who died before the release of his laboratory result, bringing to 16 the number of deaths in the region.

The new confirmed cases raised the region’s total active cases to 288, way below compared with the total recoveries.

“These recovered cases are mostly ROFs and LSIs. Majority of them are asymptomatic,” she said.

Of the 506 recoveries, 389 are LSIs and ROFs while the rest are from Aklan with six; Antique, 14; Capiz, four; Iloilo province, 40; Negros Occidental, seven; Bacolod City, 10 and Iloilo City, 36.

The 35 new recoveries are composed of 31 LSIs, two ROFs, one authorized person outside of residence (APOR), and a local resident.

Of the 288 active cases, 217 are LSIs and ROFs, 10 from Iloilo City; 13, Bacolod City; 25, Negros Occidental; 22, Iloilo province; and one from Antique.

The 69-year-old male patient from the city proper who died has underlying conditions, Pulmones said.

He experienced the onset of symptoms on June 25 and he sought consultation at a health center on June 29.

He was admitted to a hospital on July 6 when he was categorized as severe acute respiratory infection (SARI).

On the same day a specimen was extracted for confirmatory testing but he died the day after. The result came out positive on Tuesday.

She added that contact tracing was already done on the same day that the patient was admitted because he manifested symptoms that are highly suspicious of Covid-19.

The tracing has led to three health facility staff and 23 close contacts in his area of residence.

Source: Philippines News Agency