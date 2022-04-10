﻿500 passengers stranded in Sorsogon due to ‘Agaton’

A total of 503 passengers have been stranded and close to 500 rolling cargos and one sea vessel were forced to take shelter on Sunday at the seaport of Matnog in Sorsogon in anticipation of the effects of Tropical Storm Agaton, the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) in Bicol said.

Gremil Alexis Naz, OCD-Bicol spokesperson, said a sea travel advisory issued by the Coast Guard District-Bicol advised concerned agencies to brace for “Agaton”.

“As of 5 a.m. today (Sunday), all sea trips from Bicol bound for Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, and Samar have been suspended,” Naz said in an interview.

There is no cancelation of sea trips bound for Catanduanes and Masbate, he added, while there will be continuous inspection of ports in coordination with provincial disaster risk reduction and management council (DRRMC) emergency operation centers.

Naz said the Bicol DRRMC is on red alert status even if there are no Tropical Cyclone Wind Signals yet.

As of the 2 p.m. weather bulletin, “Agaton” continued to move slowly westward over the coastal waters of Balangiga, Eastern Samar with maximum sustained winds of 75 kilometers per hour near the center.

Source: Philippines News Agency