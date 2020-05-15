500 families in Taguig get relief packs from AFP, partners

Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) chief-of-staff, Gen. Felimon Santos Jr. led the distribution of relief packs to around 500 families in Purok 1 and 2, Barangay New Lower Bicutan, Taguig City Thursday.

In a statement, AFP public affairs office chief Capt. Jonathan Zata said the initiative is under the Civil Relations Service AFP’s “Kapwa Ko, Sagot Ko” campaign.

The program also includes the distribution of hot meals to less fortunate individuals and families using the military’s mobile kitchen.

The relief operation was made possible together with the AFP Leadership Development Center and private sector partners Jollibee Food Corporation and Yaman Foundation.

The relief distribution is in support of the government’s efforts to assist families and individuals during the enhanced community quarantine in Luzon, following the call that, “No Filipino will be left behind in this battle against (the coronavirus disease 2019) Covid-19”.

The AFP thanked its private partners for their help which resulted in the success of the relief operation.

“The cooperation between the private and public sector shows that the ‘Bayanihan’ spirit lives on even in this trying time in the country,” Zata said.

Source: Philippines News Agency