50 Tacloban cops join weight loss challenge

Some 50 overweight policemen here have accepted the weight loss challenge and vowed to achieve their respective ideal body mass index (BMI).

This is in support of the current weight management and fitness intervention program of the Philippine National Police (PNP) to ensure all personnel is physically and mentally fit to carry out their rigorous duties and obligations.

PNP Tacloban City police office information officer Capt. Marjorie Manuta said all personnel has undergone the weight assessment and those who will fail to obtain the ideal BMI will be sanctioned.

Just recently, the chief of police Lt. Gen. Archie Gamboa has announced that each police officer will be strictly required to maintain his or her ideal BMI and those who will fail will be barred from attending training and other types of schooling for career advancement and promotion, Manuta said.

BMI is a measure of body fat based on a person's weight in kilograms divided by the square of height in meters.

On Thursday, the city police office launched its first-ever fitness challenge dubbed "Biggest Losers" with the theme: "A healthy mind and body to provide better police service for the community."

Those policemen classified as obese will undergo a rigorous weekly fitness program that will run for three months.

There will be a monthly weigh-in, wherein whoever has the biggest weight loss for each month will get a cash reward of PHP5,000, PHP10,000, and PHP15,000 from the first up to the final weigh-in respectively, Manuta said.

Aside from this, a 12-month duration package exercise will also be administered to all the personnel including counseling and exercise prescription, lifestyle modification and mandatory follow-up base on the weight of every police.

This is a continuous physical conditioning program for us to have a good bearing and be more alert and healthy public servants who can efficiently perform any assigned tasks, Manuta said.

Source: Philippines News Agency