LEGAZPI CITY: The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) in Bicol is targeting to generate around PHP10 million in sales as 50 micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) join the Orgullo kan Bikol (OKB) Trade Fair at Shangri-La Plaza mall in Mandaluyong City from May 16-19. On Wednesday, Jocelyn Berango, DTI-Bicol spokesperson, said the OKB trade fair has become a platform to showcase the region's heritage and demonstrate Bicolano's resilience through high-quality products and delectable delicacies. "OKB Trade Fair, through the years, has provided opportunities for our homegrown entrepreneurs to find new markets and become more competitive. The DTI aims to provide MSMEs with better avenues to promote their products and encourage them to explore the global market," she said in a phone interview. She said the exhibitors are from Albay (12); Camarines Norte (6); Camarines Sur (11); Catanduanes (6); Masbate (5); and Sorsogon (10). The annual marketing event, now on its 30th edition, features specialty Bicol products including processed foods, pili dessert products, ceramics, furniture/furnishings, fine jewelry, bags, wearables, and home decors made of abaca and other raw materials available in the region. DTI is inviting domestic and foreign buyers to visit the Bicol booth. The opening ceremony will be at 3 p.m. on May 16. Interested buyers may email [email protected] and/or message the Facebook page, @DTI Region V Bicol for their inquiries. Source: Philippines News Agency