5 wounded soldiers feted after Lanao Sur clash

The Armed Forces of the Philippines awarded on Monday five soldiers wounded in a clash on Saturday with the suspected remnants of terrorist group Dawlah Islamiya (DI) in the hinterlands of Balindong town, Lanao del Sur.

They are Second Lieutenant Edon John Sumpay, Privates First Class Jeson Orias and Alony Gado, Jr., and Sergeant Rodgen Pumares, all of the Army's 82nd Infantry Battalion; and Private Almie Maputi of the 55th Infantry Battalion.

Brig. General Generoso Ponio, 1st Infantry Division commander, pinned the Wounded Personnel Award after the flag raising ceremony inside the Kuta Cesar Sang an Station Hospital at the 1ID headquarters in Labangan, Zamboanga del Sur.

Ponio assured the soldiers they would be provided with the best medical treatment for their speedy recovery.

We also extend our deepest sympathies to the bereaved families and friends of our soldier who paid the ultimate sacrifice in protecting the people against the terrorist group and we salute his gallantry and bravery, Ponio said.

Saturday's encounter resulted in the death of Private Ellasar Palma of the 55IB, said Captain Clint Antipala, acting civilian military operations officer of the 1ID.

Colonel Jose Maria Cuerpo, commander of the 103rd Infantry Brigade, said the 20 DI remnants likely suffered casualties during the encounter as evidenced by the bloodstains found along their withdrawal route.

In the last few days, the security forces have taken their camps and security layer positions. Your forces will continue to pursue them with the ultimate objective of defeating terrorism in Lanao province, Cuerpo said.

Source: Philippines News Agency

