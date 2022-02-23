﻿5 robbers killed in Maguindanao

Five robbery holdup suspects were killed while another one was wounded in a shootout here, police officials said Monday.

Col. Jibin Bongcayao, Maguindanao police director, said the shootout happened around 9 p.m. Saturday in Sitio Midpalaw, Barangay Kauran, Ampatuan town.

Bongcayao identified one of the five slain suspects as Mecharis Manonggal.

Bongcayao said Manonggal and his companions robbed a convenience store with a restaurant in Barangay Kauran and carted away an undetermined amount of cash.

He said a shootout ensued as the suspects while fleeing aboard a multicab vehicle opened fire upon seeing the responding policemen.

Capt. Fayeed Cana, the Maguindanao police spokesperson, said authorities recovered two caliber .45 pistols from the five slain suspects.

Authorities are tracking down the suspect who managed to escape although wounded

Source: Philippines News Agency