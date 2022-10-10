5 Red fronts dismantled since PBBM assumed office

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) has dismantled five guerilla fronts during the first 100 days in office of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

The military likewise neutralized 310 members of the New People’s Army and 58 members of local terrorist groups, and recovered some 350 firearms, AFP Public Affairs Office chief, Col. Jorry Baclor, said in a statement on Saturday.

On the peace process, the AFP participated in the oathtaking of new members of the Bangsamoro Transition Authority, which included representatives from the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) and Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF).

“The AFP assisted the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity, resulting in the decommissioning of 19,345 MILF combatants and the collection of 2,450 firearms as part of the normalization process,” Baclor said.

For external defense, the AFP conducted 77 maritime and 44 air patrols.

Along with the utilization of existing maritime and air domain awareness platforms, the patrols resulted in the detection of 32,273 vessels passing through Philippine waters.

Under the ongoing AFP modernization program, 50 projects were completed for Horizons 1 and 2 while 85 projects remain in line with Republic Act 10349, also known as the Revised AFP Modernization Act.

On international defense and security engagements, the AFP participated in 25 bilateral and three multi-lateral activities with the United States, Japan, Singapore, Australia, China, Indonesia, India, Canada, South Korea, and Finland.

Lt. Gen. Bartolome Vicente Bacarro, AFP chief-of-staff, reaffirmed the military’s commitment to public service and selfless performance of duty.

“As protector of the people of the state, the AFP shall remain one of the catalysts for unity and progress,” he said in a statement.

Bacarro assured the military will continue to support Marcos’ directive to create secure and progressive communities.

“Anchored on the President’s call for unity, the AFP will continue to support the whole-of-nation approach of the government, actively supporting its programs to build secure, resilient, and progressive communities,” Bacarro said.

Source: Philippines News Agency