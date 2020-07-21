5 ‘pushers’ nabbed in CamSur, Albay

Five illegal drug peddlers were nabbed on Monday by police operatives in separate buy-busts in Camarines Sur and Albay, a police report said Tuesday.

Maj. Maria Luisa Calubaquib, spokesperson of Police Regional Office-5 (Bicol), said the drug operations yielded a total of seven sachets of suspected shabu.

In Calabanga, Camarines Sur, Ivin Quinones, 32; Jason Elopre, 21; and Rannie Gidoc, 24, all of Barangay San Roque, were on board a motorcycle when flagged down by policemen for violation of the curfew at around 3:30 a.m.

During the search, policemen recovered three sachets of shabu from the suspects. Information regarding the weight and amount of the illegal substance was not included in the report.

In Iriga City, Errol Sarza, 42, a high value target (HVT) drug pusher of Barangay San Miguel, was caught selling shabu during a buy-bust at around 6 p.m.

Police operatives seized from him a total of three sachets of shabu weighing eight grams and worth PHP5,000.

In Rapu-Rapu, Albay, Bienvenido Ecal, 44, of Barangay Batan, was caught selling a sachet of shabu to an undercover agent in Barangay Poblacion at around 11:50 p.m. Monday.

All arrested suspects were placed under police custody and are facing charges for violation of Republic Act 9165, the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Source: Philippines News Agency