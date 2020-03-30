5 PUIs in Caraga test negative for Covid-19

Five more patients under investigation (PUIs) form Caraga Region tested negative for 2019 coronavirus disease (Covid-19), the Department of Health-Region 13 (DOH-13) said.

Dr. Jose Llacuna Jr., director of DOH-13, announced on Sunday (March 29) the result of the samples taken from five PUIs that were sent to the Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC) in Davao City.

“As of March 28, 2020, there are 20 PUIs recorded in Caraga Region where seven are currently admitted and twelve are on strict home quarantine,” Llacuna said.

Llacuna added that they are still waiting for the laboratory results of the remaining PUIs in the area.

DOH-13 also announced the negative results of nine PUIs in the region on March 26.

Despite the results, Llacuna said Caraga Region residents should remain compliant with the implementation of community quarantines to contain the spread of Covid-19.

“Although results are favorable, this does not mean that we should be complacent. There is so much to do to halt the spread of this disease. I urge everyone to continue to stay at home, maintain physical distancing, regularly wash hands, observe proper cough etiquette and adopt healthy habits to strengthen your defenses against infection,” he said.

Llacuna also expressed gratitude to the local government units (LGUs), and the different line agencies of the government for their strong will and determination to combat Covid-19.

“The extensive measures set by the LGUs should be followed. Remember that anyone can be infected. Let us not lower our guards but instead sustain our heightened efforts,” he said.

As of Sunday, Caraga Region had a total number of 6,997 persons under monitoring (PUMs), 4,300 of whom had already completed their self-quarantines while 2,697 are still considered under monitoring

Source: Philippines News Agency