﻿5 PNP senior officials promoted

Five more senior officials of the Philippine National Police (PNP) were promoted to the next higher rank.

PNP chief, Gen. Dionardo Carlos, led the induction of the newly-promoted officials to their posts in a ceremony in Camp Crame on Thursday.

Promoted to two-star rank was PNP Director for Human Resource and Doctrine Development, Maj. Gen. Arthur V. Bisnar.

Meanwhile, promoted to one-star rank were Brig. Gen. Rolando Destura, deputy regional director for the administration of the Police Regional Office 12 (Soccsksargen); Brig. Gen. Percival Rumbaoa, liaison officer of the Office of the Chief PNP to the Office of the President; Brig. Gen. Wilson Joseph Lopez, police attaché to Washington D.C. at the Directorate for Intelligence; and Brig. Gen. Cesar Pasiwen, executive officer of the Area Police Command.

Carlos commended the promotees in this momentous milestone of their career in the police service.

“As you level up to a higher rank of great importance, there are more responsibilities ahead, thus, I urge all of you to keep it up and carry on with the best of your abilities as we introduce innovations for a better and enhanced community-oriented,” he said.

Carlos also urged the newly-promoted generals to serve as epitomes of the highest standards of professional behavior necessary to forge an environment of mutual respect between police officers and the general public.

“As you pledge your professional and steadfast commitment to the Constitution, the Filipino people, and our beloved country, today, I count on you to lead by example, make judicious use of your authority, and observe justice, integrity, and accountability among others, as core values to be applied in the performance of your duty, at all times,” he added.

Source: Philippines News Agency