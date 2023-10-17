5 PCG officers awarded for safeguarding WPS

Five officers of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) have received distinguished service medals for their efforts in safeguarding the country's territorial integrity in the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

During the PCG's 122nd founding anniversary on Tuesday, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. presented the CG Distinguished Service Medal and Ribbon to Comm. Jay Tarriela, the PCG spokesperson for the WPS.

Tarriela was given the award for his role as the Commandant on Maritime Security Affairs and as spokesperson as well as 'for the publication of factual narratives on the issues and concerns and for the release of compelling images thus igniting the Filipinos' sense of patriotism.'

On the other hand, CG PO3 Jason Nicol and CG SN1 Joseph Rivera both received the Distinguished Coast Guard Cross Medal and Ribbon for their role in cutting the rope barriers installed by the Chinese Coast Guard (CCG) at the southeast entrance of Bajo de Masinloc.

Two Distinguished Coast Cross Medals and Ribbon were also awarded to the captain and crew of BRP Malapascua (MRRV 4403) and BRP Malabrigo (MRRV-4402) for the success of PCG operations in the WPS, while the latter was also commended for the success of their mission after encountering water cannons by the CCG in the WPS.

The awards were received by CG Capt. Rodel Hernandez and CG CDR Julio Colarina respectively.

Marcos and PCG Commandant, Admiral Artemio Abu, recognized the PCG District (CGD) Palawan as the Coast Guard District of the Year with a plaque of recognition received by CG Capt. Dennis Rem Labay.

The CGD Palawan served at the forefront of the PCG's maritime security operations at the WPS.

Other offices recognized during the ceremony include PCG Station (CGS) Manila as CGS of the Year Class A, CGS Malacanang as CGS of the Year Class B, CGS Sorsogon as CGS of the Year Class C, and PCG Sub Station Tanza as PCG Sub Station of the Year.

The PCG also recognized PO1 Ronald Empeñado as PCG Non-Officer of the Year, a posthumous award for Gloria Ricafrente as PCG Non-Uniformed Personnel of the Year for her role as psychometrician, and Antonio Beruela as the PCG Lighthouse Keeper of the Year.

During the celebration, Abu presented the PCG's accomplishment report and highlighted their operations in addressing the needs of the public, particularly fisherfolk, amidst their continued efforts to defend the WPS.

The PCG's 30,000-strong personnel are working as the country's primary maritime search and rescue organization, maritime law enforcement, as well as protector of the country's maritime environment.

