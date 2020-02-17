5 of 12 Kidapawan City’s PUMs negative of Covid 19

and lt;description and gt;

Five of the 12 persons under monitoring (PUM) for the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid 19) in Kidapawan City have yielded negative results for symptoms of the dreaded disease, an official said Monday.

Lawyer Paolo Evangelista, acting Kidapawan City Information Officer, said the five persons, who recently traveled abroad, turned out negative of the disease after a 14 day home quarantine period and monitoring by the Kidapawan City Health Office.

The city health office is still monitoring the health condition of seven more (PUM), Evangelista said.

Across Region 12 (Soccsksargen), the Department of Health (DOH) has placed 37 PUM for having travel history to countries with positive cases of Covid 19. Of the total, the DOH regional office said 12 are from North Cotabato, 10 from General Santos City, five in South Cotabato, eight in Sarangani, and one in Sultan Kudarat.

DOH said that one person placed under investigation (PUI) of Covid 19 in Soccsksargen Region has also turned out negative of the dreaded disease.

Covid 19 emanated from Wuhan City, Hubei province, China and has spread to several countries, including the Philippines, where the first virus related death outside China was recorded.

Source: Philippines News Agency

