5 nurses among new Covid-19 cases in Soccsksargen

Eleven persons, eight of them from this city, were added to the number of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) positive cases in Region 12 (Soccsksargen), the regional health office reported Saturday.

Aside from eight in Cotabato City, one each from Gen. Santos City, Sultan Kudarat, and South Cotabato were also in the list, raising the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the region to 394.

According to DOH-Soccsksargen, the eight persons in Cotabato City, including a 15-year-old boy, have exposures to someone who already has the virus.

Cotabato City Mayor Cynthia Guiani-Sayadi said five of the eight new cases were nurses, and three were immediate family members of one the nurses.

All eight patients are in stable condition and currently isolated, while their identified close contacts are placed under home quarantine strictly monitored by barangay health emergency response teams.

“It’s a long weekend, but Covid-19 does not take holidays. Follow all health protocols and guidelines,” the mayor said in her Facebook post on Saturday.

She urged city residents to avoid “Kandulis” (Thanksgiving parties for Muslims), weddings, “Salanggunis” (pre-marital arrangements), and all other mass gatherings as these are events where recent spikes of Covid-19 cases were monitored.

The DOH-Soccsksargen also listed two persons to have recovered from the disease. They are both from General Santos City.

To date, the total number of patients to have recovered rose to 293.

Source: Philippines News Agency