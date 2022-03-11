﻿5 NPA rebels yield in Sultan Kudarat

Some four communist New People’s Army (NPA) sub-commanders and a female political guide surrendered to authorities in Bagumbayan, Sultan Kudarat to return to a peaceful life with their families, the military reported Friday.

Lt. Col. Rommel Valencia, Army’s 7th Infantry Battalion (IB) commander, said the five rebels yielded to government troopers in Barangay Kapaya, Bagumbayan, on Thursday afternoon.

He identified the surrenderers as alias Wendel, a squad leader under “My Phone” Platoon; alias Elagan, a team leader under NPA Platoon “Bagdad;” alias Harris, a squad leader under NPA Platoon “Timlas;” alias Leon, the former commanding officer of NPA Platoon “Yakal;” and alias Annamae, NPA political guide of Platoon “Timlas.”

“All the surrenderers belonged to the Sub-Regional Committee (SRC) Daguma, Far South Mindanao Region (FSMR),” Valencia said.

The rebels turned in two M16 rifles, a Carbine rifle, and three .38-caliber revolvers.

Brig. Gen. Eduardo Gubat, 603rd Brigade commander, commended the joint efforts of the 7IB and police units from the Bagumbayan and the Sen. Ninoy Aquino police stations, for a job well done.

“Through the cooperation of everybody; be it military, police, local government unit (LGU), and the community, is vital in identifying and compelling these rebels to surrender and prevent them from further committing crimes and atrocities against the people,” Gubat said in a statement.

The surrenderers will be enrolled in the government’s Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program where they can avail of a holistic package of benefits such as livelihood assistance, medical assistance, education, housing, and legal assistance.

Meanwhile, Maj. Gen. Juvymax Uy, the Army’s 6th Infantry Division (6ID) commander, also applauded the efforts of security forces, the LGU’s assistance, and the support from the community in realizing this surrender.

“The number of communist rebels operating in Central Mindanao is now dwindling and nearing its end as more of their leaders and members realized that they are only being manipulated by their leaders,” said Uy, concurrent head of the Army-led Joint Task Force Central.

Uy reiterated his call on other communist rebels who are still hiding in the mountains to return to the folds of the law and live peacefully with their families.

The Communist Party of the Philippines-NPA is listed as a terrorist organization by the United States, European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the Philippines.

Source: Philippines News Agency