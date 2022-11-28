5 NPA members yield to police in Caraga

BUTUAN CITY: Five members of the New People’s Army, including a local supply officer, surrendered to authorities Saturday.

In a statement Sunday, the Police Regional Office in the Caraga Region (PRO-13) said the five NPA members, who belonged to Guerilla Front 21, sub-regional Command Westland of the North Eastern Regional Committee, surrendered to the personnel of the Regional Intelligence Division.

Police identified the five through their aliases only as Bebz, 33; Xander, 33; Baloy, 32; Hope, 44; and Karen, 33.

“Alias ‘Bebz’ has been in the communist movement for more than 13 years and was responsible for gathering and delivery of the supplies needed by the rebels,” the PRO-13 said, while the others have been in the movement for 12 years.

PRO-13 Director Brig. Gen. Pablo Labra II said the rebels decided to surrender following the government’s aggressive anti-terrorism drive.

“We will continue the momentum in mobilizing a comprehensive approach in ending insurgency and terrorism in the Caraga Region,” Labra said.

The five, he added, will undergo a process where they can avail the Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program of the government.

Source: Philippines News Agency