﻿5 NCR cities log zero new Covid cases on April 19: OCTA

Some five cities in the National Capital Region (NCR) have logged zero new coronavirus cases on April 19, the OCTA Research Group said Wednesday.

Over Twitter, OCTA Research Group fellow Dr. Guido David said the five cities are Malabon, Muntinlupa, Pasig, Navotas, and Valenzuela.

The five cities that logged the most number of new infections include Pasay with 24 cases; Taguig, 10; Manila, nine; Quezon City, seven; and Caloocan City, five.

David said NCR tops the list of provinces or regions with the most number of new infections with 69. It is followed by Davao del Sur with 14 cases, then Cavite with 11.

As for the average daily attack rate (ADAR) or the percentage of an at-risk population that contracts a disease during a specified time interval, the NCR logged the highest at 0.60. South Cotabato was second with 0.46; Bataan, third with 0.45; Iloilo, fourth with 0.34; and Cavite, fifth with 0.30.

“While NCR had the highest ADAR of 0.60, this is still below 1 or very low risk. In January, the NCR ADAR exceeded 100,” David said.

