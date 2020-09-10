5 nabbed in Dagupan City drug den raid

Local police and members of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) arrested five suspects and seized shabu worth PHP74,800 in an operation here on Wednesday.

In an interview, PDEA-Pangasinan assistant provincial director and team leader Retchie Camacho identified the suspects as Fidel de Gracia, Raquel Royeca, Agnes Mejia, Maricel Caralipio, and Merle Carbonell, who were arrested during the operation at de Gracia’s residence in Barangay Herrero-Perez.

“His house is being used as a drug den. It’s like a one-stop-shop whenever his customers buy illegal drugs from,” he added.

Authorities consider the operation as a ‘high-impact operation’ after the discovery and dismantling of a drug den in the city.

Camacho said a poseur-buyer bought one heat-sealed transparent plastic sachet containing suspected shabu worth PHP2,000.

He said after the transaction, they noticed the other suspects in the den who are in the middle of a shabu session and arrested them.

The operation led to the discovery and confiscation of 20 more sachets of suspected shabu, one of which was opened and partially consumed.

One of the suspects admitted to using illegal drugs, Camacho said.

Other drug paraphernalia, along with a cellphone, identification card, and cash in different denomination were also confiscated.

The suspects are now under PDEA custody and are set to face charges for violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Source: Philippines News Agency