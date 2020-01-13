5 nabbed as drug den dismantled in Zambo Sibugay

Backed by police operatives, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) arrested five people as they dismantled a drug den in the province of Zamboanga Sibugay, a top PDEA official said Monday.

Edgar Jubay, acting PDEA regional director, identified the arrested suspect as Nasron Aman, 25, the alleged drug den maintainer, and his alleged clients: Ariel Talondong, 30; Jociller Beronio, 43; Joel Desodora, 43; and Reggie Beronio, 29.

Jubay said the suspects were arrested in a buy-bust operation around 1:30 p.m. that led to the dismantling of the drug den in Purok Rose, Barangay Makilas, Ipil, Zamboanga Sibugay.

Jubay said seized from the drug den were some PHP136,000 worth of suspected shabu, PHP500 marked money, motorcycles, and illegal drug paraphernalia.

He said the anti-drug operation came after days of surveillance on the alleged drug den.

He said that cases for violation of Sections 5, 6, 7, 11, 12, 13, 14 and 15, Article II of RA 9165 otherwise known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 will be filed against the suspects.

Source: Philippines News Agency