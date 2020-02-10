5 more suspected car thieves nabbed in Surigao Sur

Five more suspected car thieves were arrested by joint forces of the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Philippine Army in a checkpoint operation conducted in Barangay Ban-as, Lianga, Surigao del Sur at noontime on Sunday.

The joint checkpoint was launched in response to information that some suspects who fled after the shootout last Friday that killed four suspected car thieves were on board a Toyota Revo with plate number XDC-544.

Our informant positively identified the five suspects as among those who fled from Sitio Cabugi, Barangay Unidos, Tago, Surigao del Sur last Friday (February 7) after the government troopers killed four of their companions, Surigao del Sur Provincial Police Office director, Col. James Goforth, said in a phone interview with the Philippine News Agency (PNA) on Monday.

Goforth identified the suspects as Oscar Culawit Tan, resident of Zamboanga City; Kimar Lipae Kiram; Indik Sahidjan Abram of Barangay Buno, Talipao, Sulu; Al-Fhaizal Lipae Taji of Purok Kalintad, Cotabato City; and Suriana Isha Imlani of Tomaga, Zamboanga City.

Confiscated from the suspects were a caliber .45 pistol with one magazine loaded with seven cartridges and a suspected improvised explosive device.

Goforth said the suspects and the confiscated items were taken to the Lianga police.

On Friday last week, four suspected car thieves were killed in a shootout in Barangay Unidos, Tago, Surigao del Sur.

Two of the slain suspects were identified by authorities as Nuluddin Abbilani Hadjula, 60, a resident of Sionogan, Indanan, Sulu and Alkamar Uding Nuluddin, 24, a resident of Takut-takut, Jolo, Sulu. The other two remained unidentified as of press time.

Two motorcycles without plate numbers and assorted firearms and ammunition were recovered by authorities at the crime scene on Friday.

Goforth commended the Lianga police, led by Capt. Amos L. Moreno, and the Army's 9th Special Forces Company, headed by 1Lt. James Macaso, on the operation that led to the arrest of the suspects.

