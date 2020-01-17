5 fall as another drug den ‘dismantled’ in GenSan

Anti-narcotics operatives dismantled Thursday night another drug den and arrested five suspected pushers and users in an operation here.

Kath Abad, spokesperson of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Region 12, said Friday they discovered the drug den during a buy-bust around 6 p.m. in a compound of a company selling remanufactured vehicles in Yu Village, Barangay Apopong.

Abad said the operation targeted the branch manager of the Sendai Motor Sales Inc., Rodrigo Dadibo, who hails from Pagadian City.

Abad said the suspect sold a small sachet of suspected shabu worth PHP500 to a PDEA-12 agent who posed as a buyer.

She said the operatives raided the bunkhouse of the company, which was just beside the branch building, and caught four persons having a shabu session.

Also arrested were two company drivers-- Abdul Aziz Ayob and Jeserhon Bagatua-- credit officer Noel Morales, and Dadibo's live-in partner Rechie Sarabia.

Recovered at the scene were two large packs and three small plastic sachets containing about 10 grams of suspected shabu worth PHP68,000, four empty plastic sachets with suspected shabu residue and various drug paraphernalia.

Abad said their intelligence agents monitored the illegal activities of the suspects in November last year.

She said the arrested drivers reportedly double as drug couriers for the group, which use their bunkhouse for shabu sessions.

The bunkhouse was mainly for the use of the employees but they also brought their clients there for shabu sessions since it is just located along the national highway and considered very strategic, she said.

She said the five, who are detained at the PDEA-12 lockup, will face multiple charges for violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The drug den was the second discovered and dismantled by PDEA-12 in the city in the last two weeks.

Five suspected pushers and users were arrested while around PHP74,800 worth of suspected shabu was seized during a raid last Jan. 8 in a boarding house that reportedly doubles as a drug den in Purok Malipayon, also in Barangay Apopong.

Source: Philippines News Agency