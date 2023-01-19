5 dead, 2 missing due to bad weather in Bicol

LEGAZPI CITY: Five persons died while two others went missing in Bicol due to the effect of the shear line and series of low pressure areas during the past few days, the Office of Civil Defense in the region (OCD-5) said in a report on Thursday.

The fatalities were identified as Julius Garcia, 7, who drowned after falling into a flooded part at the back of their house; Aga Abuyo, whose body was found by residents in Busig river; Angelo Amarado, 21, whose body was found in Talisay, Camarines Norte after he went swimming.

In Albay, Dante Mancera, 45, who was last seen fishing along Jovellar River. His body was found at the river of Donsol in Sorsogon; and Jerry Niño, 27, from San Jose, Camarines Sur who drowned after having epileptic attack while fishing.

OCD-5 spokesperson Gremil Alexis Naz said the Coast Guard stations in Bicol are on red alert for any possible survivors or bodies of two of the 12 missing fishermen– Alex Toyado and Jomar Alcalyde -- from Mercedes, Camarines Norte.

"Continuous search and rescue operations are being conducted for the remaining two missing fishermen from Camarines Norte," Naz said in an interview.

The two were among the 12 fishermen whose motorized boat sank near Canimog Island last Jan. 16.

The 10 survived after they swam toward Barangay Mambungalon while Toyado and Alcalyde swam toward Mercedes fish port.

OCD Bicol also reported 475 families or 1,879 persons are still in evacuation centers in Camarines Norte and Camarines Sur due to the effects of the weather disturbance.

"A total of 132 flooding incidents were reported from different provincial disaster risk reduction offices. 25 rain-induced landslide incidents were noted in Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Masbate, and Sorsogon," Naz said.

Meanwhile, the Department of Social Welfare and Development in Bicol has provided 2,433 family food packs or PHP1.1 million worth of relief augmentation to the affected local government units of Camalig in Albay; Daet and Mercedes in Camarines Norte; San Miguel and Bato in Catanduanes and Uson in Masbate

Source: Philippines News Agency