5-day caravan to benefit 5 Agusan Norte villages

More than a thousand residents from five barangays in the town of Las Nieves in Agusan del Norte will benefit from a five-day service caravan that will start Tuesday (Sept. 15).

The local government unit (LGU) of Las Nieves led by Mayor Avelina S. Rosales said Monday that five barangays are beneficiaries of the Retooled Community Support Program (RCSP) which will be implemented by the 23rd Infantry Battalion, the Philippine National Police (PNP), and the other line agencies of the government.

In a statement, the local government said the RCSP is being implemented under the Executive Order No. 70 issued by President Rodrigo R. Duterte, which seeks to end the local communist armed conflicts in the countryside.

The beneficiary barangays are Casiklan, Durian, Ibuan, Lingayao, and Maningalao, it said.

“During the five-day service caravan, the residents in said barangays will be given free medical services, including prenatal, medical check-up, blood typing, and circumcision. A feeding program will also benefit hundreds of children in the villages,” the local government said.

Other services to be rendered during the activity include education on family planning, anti-rabies vaccination, haircut, mobile birth registration, document diagnosis and counseling, online registration of new members of persons with disabilities (PWDs), registration of senior citizens and solo parents, and consultation services on child or children at risk, domestic violence, marital conflicts, and relationship and family in a crisis situation.

The residents will also receive the early “Pamaskong Handog” from the local government, but no details were specified

In an interview on Monday, 1Lt. Roel T. Maglalang, civil-military operations officer of the Army’s 23rd Infantry Battalion, said the five barangays are considered conflict-affected areas.

Armed confrontations between government forces and the communist New People’s Army (NPA) took place in the five villages last year, Maglalang said.

“These barangays are now considered cleared from the CNTs (Communist NPA Terrorists) but we are still receiving reports of a few residents who continue to entertain rebels in their homes,” Maglalang said.

He said the service caravan would serve as “a reminder to residents on the sincerity of the government in providing their basic needs”.

Maglalang said a few remaining members of the NPA’s Guerrilla Front 4A “are still attempting to terrorize the residents in the area,” but added that these attempts were foiled “due to the timely information the residents provided to the Army”.

Maglalang said the 23IB will provide manpower and security assistance during the five-day caravan.

Source: Philippines News Agency