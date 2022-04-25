﻿5 Caraga LGUs log zero Covid-19 cases in a week

At least two provinces and three cities in the Caraga Region have registered zero coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases in a week, the regional health office said Monday.

Department of Health in Caraga Region (DOH-13) said the provinces of Agusan del Norte and Dinagat Islands, and the cities of Cabadbaran in Agusan del Norte and Tandag and Bislig in Surigao del Sur, did not record a single Covid-19 case from April 17 to 23.

During the same period, however, the agency tallied 19 new Covid-19 cases in the other areas of the region, bringing the remaining active cases to 20.

“Of the 19 new infections last week, five were recorded in Agusan del Sur and two each in the provinces of Surigao del Norte and Surigao del Sur,” DOH-13 said in a report.

Also, eight new cases were tallied last week in Butuan City, and one each in the cities of Bayugan and Surigao, DOH-13 said.

Meanwhile, the agency said Covid-19 recoveries in Caraga Region have reached 56,643 as 14 patients recovered from the disease during the period.

Total deaths related to Covid-19 stood at 2,188 as six new deaths were recorded in the region last week.

Source: Philippines News Agency