5 bridges crossing Pasig River to be closed for Traslacion

The five westernmost bridges crossing the Pasig River in Manila will be closed during the annual procession of the Black Nazarene on Thursday.

A document released by Assistant Secretary Celine Pialago, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) spokesperson, on Monday said the Del Pan Bridge, Jones Bridge, MacArthur Bridge, Quezon Bridge, and Ayala Bridge will be closed starting 3 a.m. Thursday.

Bubuksan lamang ito kapag nakatawid na tayo sa mga kalsadang konektado sa mga naturang tulay, saka pa lamang natin ito bubuksan para sa mga sasakyan (The bridges will only be opened once the procession has passed through the roads connected to these bridges, then it will be reopened to motorists), the document read.

In the meantime, motorists may take the Lambingan Bridge in Santa Ana, the Makati-Mandaluyong Bridge, and Guadalupe Bridge in Makati during the procession.

Last week, the MMDA announced that the procession of the Black Nazarene this year will be shortened by about 300 meters due to ongoing rehabilitation works on the Jones and MacArthur Bridges.

The procession will begin at the Quirino Grandstand and will head towards the National Museum via Katigbak Driveway and Padre Burgos, both going counter-flow.

Instead of heading to Jones Bridge from the National Museum, the procession will head to Quezon Boulevard via Finance Road, Ayala Boulevard, Ayala Bridge, and Palanca.

From Quezon Boulevard, the procession will head towards the Quiapo Church via Arlegui Street, Fraternal Street, Vergara Street, Duque de Alba Street, Castillejos Street, Farnecio Street, P. Casal Street, C. Aguila Street, Cancer Street, F. R. Hidalgo Street, Quezon Boulevard, C. Palanca Street, and Villalobos Street.

Due to the proximity of the Ayala Bridge to MalacaAang, there will be tight security at the Ayala Bridge, Gen. Solano Street, N. Padilla Street, and P. Casal Street.

Earlier, the City Government of Manila announced the suspension of both work and classes in the city on Thursday.

Both national government offices and private companies were also encouraged to suspend work on Thursday to ensure the safety of their workers and to help alleviate traffic congestion.

Source: Philippines News Agency