5 ASG bandits killed, 2 soldiers hurt in Sulu clashes

Five Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) bandits were killed while two soldiers were wounded in series of clashes in the province of Sulu, a top military official said Tuesday.

Maj. Gen. Corleto Vinluan, Joint Task Force Sulu commander, said the first firefight broke out when the Scout Rangers encountered some 40 ASG bandits while on a military operation around 3:55 p.m. Monday in Sitio Libug Wani, Barangay Bakung, Patikul, Sulu.

Vinluan said the firefight lasted for about 30 minutes before the bandits led by Radullan Sahiron and Hatib Hadjan Sawadjaan fled in different directions.

Vinluan, who is also the Army’s 11th Infantry Division commander, said the second encounter occurred around 4:40 p.m. on the same day when another Scout Ranger team encountered some 30 followers of Sahiron and Sawadjaan in Sitio Lumbaan, Barangay Buhangian, also in Patikul.

An hour later, Vinluan said another Scout Ranger team encountered some 40 ASG bandits, who are also followers of Sahiron and Sawadjaan, in Sitio Bakud Uwak, Barangay Tanum, in the same town.

He said the ASG bandits scampered in different directions following an hour-long firefight.

Two soldiers, identified as S/Sgt. Ramonito Diapolet and Cpl. Maynard Cabote, were slightly injured during the clashes, while five ASG bandits were killed.

The mortar team of the 3rd Scout Ranger Battalion and two MG-520 attack helicopters provided fire support to the ground troops, Vinluan said.

Source: Philippines News Agency