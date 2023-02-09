5 alleged motorcycle thieves nabbed in Zamboanga City

ZAMBOANGA CITY: Five alleged members of a carnapping syndicate were arrested in separate police operations in this city, an official said Thursday.

Col. Alexander Lorenzo, Zamboanga City Police Office (ZCPO) director, identified the arrested suspects as Abdurahman Hajirul, 24; Akmad Abdurasa Halis, 26; Al-Demir Hadjirani Halis, 30; Anwar Omar, 40; and Ibni Ibnu, 35.

Two of the suspects, Hadjirul and Halis, were arrested around 11:50 p.m. Wednesday while selling a stolen motorcycle in Barangay Kasanyangan.

Recovered from their possession was the stolen motorcycle owned by Alson Hamsani, of Barangay Sta. Barbara.

Hamsani, 30, reported to the police that his motorcycle was stolen around 9:15 p.m. Monday while parked along San Jose road in this city.

Lorenzo said the other three suspects were arrested in a follow-up operation early Thursday after Hadjirul and Halis told the police that the motorbikes they stole are sold to Al-Damer Halis in Barangay Sangali.

Another stolen motorcycle was recovered when Al-Damer, Omar, and Ibnu were arrested in Barangay Sangali.

One of the suspects told police their buyers of stolen motorbikes are from nearby province

Source: Philippines News Agency