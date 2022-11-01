5.8K assistance hubs, 192K cops deployed to secure ‘Undas’: PNP

The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Monday said it has established some 5,784 police assistance desks (PADs) in 4,769 public cemeteries, memorial parks, columbaria and catacombs around the country.

PNP chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr. said some 192,000 police personnel are also on duty to secure the annual observance of All Saints’ and All Souls’ Days.

He said police personnel manning these PADs are under strict instructions to dutifully perform their assigned tasks with the ideal balance of firm decisiveness and reasonable flexibility within the bounds of law.

“Let me reiterate the gentle reminder to the public to please be mindful of existing laws and local ordinances that explicitly prohibit certain activities in public cemeteries and memorial parks; as well as the possession of prohibited items inside these places such as firearms and/or other deadly weapons, illegal drugs, intoxicating beverages, flammable and hazardous substances, gambling paraphernalia and audio-visual devices that emit loud and annoying sound,” Azurin said.

He said the PNP joins the nation in the solemn traditional observance of All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day through their religious devotions and paying homage to our dearly departed.

“We humbly request that you include in your prayers our departed brothers and sisters in the uniformed services — the nameless and countless policemen, soldiers, sailors, and airmen who have crossed into the great beyond through their own unselfish offering of supreme sacrifice to let generations see our country free. May their brave souls rest in peace,” said Azurin.

He added that traveling motorists in distress who may need police assistance for whatever emergency, may call the national emergency hotline 117 or alert Police Assistance Centers along national highways and major thoroughfares.

Meanwhile, the Southern Police District (SPD) will deploy more than 2,000 policemen in the southern part of Metro Manila for the commemoration of ‘Undas’.

SPD chief Brig. Gen. Kirby John Kraft said that 732 police from SPD and an additional 396 from other agencies and to be backed up by 978 “force multipliers” such as Bantay Bayan, Barangay Tanods, Barangay Peacekeeping Action Teams, security guards and non-government organization members.

Kraft said the personnel will provide public safety services in 28 public and private cemeteries and 16 columbaria located within the southern metropolis area of jurisdiction.

The SPD covers the cities of Makati, Pasay, Taguig, Parañaque, Las Piñas and Muntinlupa as well as the municipality of Pateros.

The District Director also ordered all chiefs of police of the seven Police Stations under SPD to intensify and increase their police visibility, round-the-clock foot and mobile patrols on the streets to deter criminals from conducting their illegal activities.

For his part, Quezon City Police District (QCPD) director Brig. Gen. Nicolas Torre III assured the public of strengthened police security measures for the peaceful observance of Undas holidays.

This year’s observance is expected to generate a large influx of people to the cemeteries and columbaria, especially with the easing of coronavirus restrictions.

Torre said the QCPD will deploy more or less 4,000 cops in all cemeteries and columbaria as well as bus terminals, MRT/LRT stations and malls within the Quezon City area to ensure peace and order, public safety and to enforce the minimum public health standards.

He added that PADs in every cemetery and columbarium were also established to give immediate assistance needed by the public and also can be used for surveillance and other operations pertaining to police work.

Recently, the QCPD Drone Squadron was also launched to be deployed to cemeteries, columbaria and other crowded places for its anti-criminality operations. This will be operated by well-trained drone pilot operators who will send a live feed to the command center in QCPD Headquarters.

The deployment of QCPD is being supplemented by NCRPO personnel and force multipliers such as Barangay Tanods, Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA), and other concerned agencies.

Azurin said the PNP will stay focused to ensure order and security on this national holiday even as the PNP remains preoccupied with post-disaster response operations in the aftermath of Severe Tropical Storm Paeng that wreaked havoc in many parts of the country over the weekend.

“Let me extend the commendation of the PNP leadership to all police responders who performed their disaster response duties amidst the onslaught of Storm Paeng. I am satisfied to note that the factors of effective command and control, teamwork and frontline leadership, proper training and equipment, perseverance, and attitude, all contributed to the successful accomplishment of the disaster response mission of the PNP with zero casualties among police responders,” he stressed.

Azurin said that all police units in affected areas remained intact, fully functional, and ably performed police operations resulting in the orderly evacuation and overall peace and order with no reported incidents of looting in evacuated communities.

In another development, Azurin said the PNP welcomes the latest pronouncements of Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla on the significant findings in the investigation of the Percy Mabasa slay case.

“The PNP is taking careful action in handling the documentary, material, and testimonial evidence gathered so far by the SITG Percy Lapid that we will present in Court,” he noted.

Source: Philippines News Agency