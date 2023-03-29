5.1K CamSur residents get P18.3-M cash-for-work pay from DSWD

The Department of Social Welfare and Development in Bicol (DSWD-5) has distributed PHP18.3 million to 5,099 household beneficiaries of the cash-for-work (CFW) program under the Kapitbisig Laban sa Kahirapan-Comprehensive and Integrated Delivery of Social Services (Kalahi-CIDSS) in Libmanan, Camarines Sur. In an interview on Wednesday, Adelaida P. Escurel, DSWD-5 KALAHI-CIDSS deputy regional program manager, said Libmanan is one of the 12 municipalities implementing the CFW this year. 'The distribution conducted last March 22-23 for the 66 barangays in Libmanan implemented sub-projects under CFW mechanism such as clearing and desilting of waterways, clearing and grubbing of vegetations on pathways or road shoulders and public places, trimming of tree branches in mitigation for upcoming typhoons, the establishment of communal gardening and coastal clean-up,' Escurel said. She noted the municipalities of Del Gallego, Camarines Sur, and Baleno, Masbate have earlier also benefited from the said program. "Cash-for-work is a scheme that provides cash aid to sectors that are affected by the disaster and Covid-19 pandemic in exchange for their community work," Escurel said. Further, she said the CFW provides temporary employment to no-income or low-income families, homeless or street families, returning overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), indigenous peoples (IPs), pregnant women, elder persons, persons with disabilities (PWDs), families in conflict-affected communities, and indigent families or families in difficult circumstances.

Source: Philippines News Agency