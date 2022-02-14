﻿5.1 quake jolts scenic Batanes

A magnitude 5.1 earthquake jolted Batanes on Saturday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported.

In a bulletin issued at 1:27 p.m., Phivolcs said the tectonic quake’s epicenter was 41 kilometers southwest of the municipality of Sabtang.

The earthquake struck at 8:41 a.m. was and 51 kilometers deep.

Intensity 4 was felt in Sabtang, while Intensity 3 was felt in Uyugan, Ivana, Mahatao and Basco, Batanes.

Intensity 1 was reported in Itbayat.

Reported intensity is the traditional way of knowing the intensity based on reports by people who felt the earthquake.

Aftershocks are likely while damage is not expected. Damage starts at Intensity 6, based on Phivolcs’ scale.

Source: Philippines News Agency