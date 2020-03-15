4th PUI case recorded in Caraga Region

Caraga Region now has four cases of Patient Under Investigation (PUI) with a new case reported on Saturday (March 14) by the Department of Health in the area (DOH-13).

In its advisory on Saturday, the DOH-13 said the latest PUI case involved a 62-year-old female who is now admitted at the Caraga Regional Hospital in Surigao City.

The patient, the health agency added, has undergone second specimen collection and was already sent to the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM) for testing.

Dr. Germa Manatad, the regional epidemiologist of DOH-13, told the Philippine News Agency on Sunday that they are still waiting for the results of the testing of the four PUIs from RITM.

She also clarified the changes in the two collections of specimens from patients considered PUIs.

“We have changes in our process. Upon admission, we immediately do the collection of specimens. Then we will repeat 24 to 48 hours. If ever the patient turns positive on Covid-19, we also do follow up collection of specimens,” Manatad said.

Earlier this week, three PUIs were reported by DOH-13, two were admitted at the Adella Serra Ty Memorial Medical Center in Tandag City, Surigao del Sur, and the PUI case admitted for isolation at the Caraga Regional Hospital in Surigao City.

DOH-13, in an advisory on Saturday, also requested all individuals coming from the National Capital Region (NCR) for home quarantine for 14 days.

The agency added that it is also making close coordination with DOH in Central Visayas for monitoring passengers from the area to Caraga Region.

Caraga has zero case of Covid-19.

