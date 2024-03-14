4th class N. Samar town hailed for digitalized biz permit process

TACLOBAN CITY: The Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA) urged other local government units to replicate San Roque town in Northern Samar for its efforts to comply with the Ease of Doing Business (EODB) Law despite its limitations. ARTA Secretary Ernesto Perez told reporters on Thursday that the fourth-class coastal town is the only local government in the Eastern Visayas region that has set up an electronic business one-stop shop (eBOSS) in compliance with the law signed in 2018. 'It's not impossible since a fourth-class town like San Roque with an unstable internet connection managed to set up eBOSS. Our mayors should have the political will to implement the law,' Perez said. San Roque, Northern Samar Mayor Maria Ana Abalon shared their journey as one of the first local government units (LGUs) to receive commendation for having a fully streamlined and digitalized eBOSS. "Our commitment to re-engineering government transactions is centered around optimizing workflows, reducing, if not eliminating, red tape, and fostering a culture of environment and collaboration," she told a town hall meeting participants. Abalon said the renewal of permits only takes one hour in their town, while new applications only take one hour and 15 minutes if applicants have complete requirements. Perez said they are still finalizing the list of cities and towns that established eBOSS. He noticed that these local governments recorded an increase in the collection of local taxes. In the case of San Roque town, its revenue collection from business permits rose to PHP1.93 million in 2022 from previous year's at PHP1.59 million. The town hall meeting in this city is the first in the country under the Bagong Pilipinas campaign of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at the Summit Hall, attended by officials from the local government and national government agencies. Under the whole-of-government approach, ARTA's town hall meeting aimed to inform attending government offices of EODB Law and ARTA's mandate and compliances. It also covered ARTA's o ngoing activities, plans and initiatives that will benefit the Filipino people through improved bureaucratic efficiency in the country. Source: Philippines News Agency